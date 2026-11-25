At least 19 people have died and nearly 25 others sustained injuries after a wave of drone strikes hit homes and other civilian facilities in Sudan's Blue Nile state, with children making up the majority of those wounded in the latest escalation of violence.

The attacks, which occurred on Tuesday in Damazin and Roseires, have been blamed on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by the Sudanese Human Rights Observatory, which accused the group of directing drones at populated areas.

Damazin bore the greatest impact, with the organisation reporting that more than 30 drones were deployed against residential neighbourhoods and other facilities in the city.

In its statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, the Observatory said 17 members of four families lost their lives in Damazin, while two other people were killed in neighbouring Roseires. Close to 25 people were injured in the attacks across the two locations, most of them children.

The rights organisation said the strikes hit civilians who had taken shelter in their homes, accusing the RSF of carrying out attacks in areas where residents had sought protection from the ongoing fighting.

“These were not military targets, and they carried no weapons. They were unarmed civilians, children inside their homes, women and elderly people searching for a moment of safety in a city they believed was a final refuge, which the drones turned into a mass grave,” the group said.

The latest killings come amid an increase in the use of armed drones in Sudan's war, which has continued to claim civilian lives as fighting between the country's rival forces spreads.

The conflict broke out in April 2023 after tensions between Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, escalated into a power struggle that eventually triggered armed confrontations.

The scale of civilian casualties linked to drone attacks has also emerged in recent findings by the United Nations.

A report issued by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on November 17 documented at least 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan between January and October 2026. More than 1,630 of those killed lost their lives in drone strikes, representing close to 75 per cent of the verified civilian deaths recorded during the period.

The UN office cautioned that the actual number of people killed could be higher than the figures established in its report, pointing to the growing toll of aerial attacks on communities.

The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory warned that continued strikes on residential settlements and displacement centres risked pushing the humanitarian situation beyond control.

It said repeated attacks, alongside shelling, could force thousands more people to abandon their homes, weaken access to essential services and further damage communities already affected by the war.

“The continued targeting of residential neighbourhoods and displacement centres with drones and shelling will only lead to more massacres, larger waves of displacement, a complete collapse of humanitarian services, the destruction of what remains of the social fabric, and push the country towards a humanitarian catastrophe that will be difficult to contain, with repercussions extending to the entire region,” it said.

The organisation called for international action against the RSF, urging the global community to impose sanctions on the group and those accused of financing, arming or offering political backing to its operations.