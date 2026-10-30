Sugarcane farmers to elect Kenya Sugar Board representatives on November 24

Sugarcane farmers across the country will elect their representatives to the Kenya Sugar Board on November 24, 2026, following the publication of the final voters' register and list of candidates.

In a public notice dated October 30, 2026, the Elections Committee confirmed the polling date, marking a key stage in the process of selecting grower representatives to the board.

The notice, issued under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, was signed by Elections Committee Chairperson Harun Khator, who said the exercise would be conducted in accordance with the applicable legal framework and court orders.

“The public and sugar crop growers are hereby notified that the election of grower representatives to the Kenya Sugar Board will be carried out on 24th November, 2026,” the notice stated.

The committee also confirmed that the final voters' register had been published on the Kenya Sugar Board's website and displayed physically at designated facilities.

The publication was undertaken in accordance with Rule 9(7) of the Procedure for Election of Grower Representatives to the Kenya Sugar Board, 2025.

The register allows eligible sugarcane growers to verify their registration details ahead of the election and confirm their eligibility to participate in the ballot.

The committee said the electoral process would comply with the governing legal framework, including court orders.

“The electoral process will be undertaken in compliance with the applicable governing legal framework and court orders,” the notice stated.

The exercise dates back to May 12, 2026, when the Elections Committee invited applications from interested members of the public in the respective sugar catchment areas to contest positions as grower representatives.

The application period was later extended through a notice issued on August 7, 2026.

On August 20, 2026, the committee published the final list of candidates, identifying those cleared to contest the available positions.

The election is being conducted under Section 6 of the Sugar Act, No. 11 of 2024, which provides for the composition of the Kenya Sugar Board and the election of grower representatives.

The representatives are expected to provide farmers with a voice in the board's deliberations and present their interests within the institution overseeing the sugar industry.

With polling scheduled for November 24, growers are expected to use the remaining period to verify their details in the final register and familiarise themselves with the candidates.

The October 30 notice did not specify polling hours or individual polling stations. The committee is expected to communicate further logistical details as the election approaches.