New EACC rules put civil servants’ family wealth under scrutiny
One of the biggest changes requires public officers to declare the financial details of their spouses, including those they have separated from.
One of the biggest changes requires public officers to declare the financial details of their spouses, including those they have separated from.
National Integrity Alliance, made up of Transparency International Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission, The Institute of Social Accountability, and Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, said the findings point to serious concerns but stressed that the process must continue through lawful action.
Speaking during the official release of the 2025 Kenya Tea Industry Performance Report at Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu County, Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the sector had firmly returned to a growth path despite global economic pressures.
From campaign stages to digital screens, the Deputy President’s lines captured attention, entertained the public, and dominated online conversations.
According to the petition filed in the High Court, Matindi wants the entire Act suspended, arguing that its provisions on the transfer of state assets to private hands undermine the collective ownership of public resources by Kenyan citizens. The court has ordered that Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor and Parliament be served with the suit papers within three days ahead of a mention scheduled for November 17.
The Public Participation Bill, 2025, introduced in the National Assembly, aims to ensure that Kenyans are properly informed, allowed time to share their views and given feedback before laws are made or projects rolled out.
The Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments Regulations, 2025 set out a detailed system for developers to apply for approval of buildings that were constructed without proper permits or that deviated from approved designs. The framework seeks to end years of unplanned construction that have left many neighbourhoods exposed to unsafe structures and poor infrastructure.
KNCHR emphasized that Article 10 of the Constitution guarantees the dignity of every person, while Articles 27, 28, and 29 protect citizens from discrimination, exploitation, and abuse.
According to the Bill, only seed varieties that are proven to be climate-resilient and those intended for fast response to environmental stress will be eligible for this fast-track certification.
Trial courts would be required to complete corruption cases within six months, while appeals at the High Court and Court of Appeal would each be expected to take no more than three and six months respectively.
The Bill lays out responsibilities for government bodies and private entities to create and maintain documented procedures for handling reports made by employees or third parties.
Under the proposed Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2025, all private vehicles that are more than four years old will be required to undergo annual roadworthiness checks.
They say the move directly contradicts a November 2024 High Court ruling that declared similar interference by the Authority unconstitutional and affirmed that only the Media Council of Kenya is legally mandated to regulate broadcast content.
The Senate lowered its initial demand from Sh435 billion to Sh428 billion, while the National Assembly adjusted its offer slightly to Sh409.5 billion, citing limited national revenue and economic strain.
Through the Finance Bill, 2025, the National Treasury has recommended the removal of the 25% duty that has been levied on these popular food items.