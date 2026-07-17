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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

2025

UK-based Kenyan sues to stop enforcement of Privatisation Act 2025
News

UK-based Kenyan sues to stop enforcement of Privatisation Act 2025

According to the petition filed in the High Court, Matindi wants the entire Act suspended, arguing that its provisions on the transfer of state assets to private hands undermine the collective ownership of public resources by Kenyan citizens. The court has ordered that Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor and Parliament be served with the suit papers within three days ahead of a mention scheduled for November 17.

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City Hall moves to regularise informal structures in key Nairobi estates
News

City Hall moves to regularise informal structures in key Nairobi estates

The Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments Regulations, 2025 set out a detailed system for developers to apply for approval of buildings that were constructed without proper permits or that deviated from approved designs. The framework seeks to end years of unplanned construction that have left many neighbourhoods exposed to unsafe structures and poor infrastructure.

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