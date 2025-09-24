Global Affairs
US TV stations refuse to air Jimmy Kimmel despite ABC lifting suspension
Nexstar and Sinclair, which operate numerous ABC-affiliated stations, confirmed they would continue replacing the show with regular programming on Tuesday.
Nexstar and Sinclair, which operate numerous ABC-affiliated stations, confirmed they would continue replacing the show with regular programming on Tuesday.
The controversy escalated after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr described the remarks as “truly sick” and hinted that ABC could face regulatory consequences if no action was taken.
The US president was pressed by John Lyons of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on how much richer he had become since returning to the White House in January.
Sherman was married to Patti Carnel from 1971 to 1977 and later married Poublon in 2010. He is survived by Poublon, his sons Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.