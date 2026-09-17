Mombasa race widens as Nassir faces fresh challenge from political heavyweights
Nassir is seeking to retain the seat he won in 2022 after defeating UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar. The governor received 119,083 votes, while Omar garnered 98,105.
Nassir is seeking to retain the seat he won in 2022 after defeating UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar. The governor received 119,083 votes, while Omar garnered 98,105.
The Governor said the restriction was also aimed at preventing construction materials from being left in places where they could interfere with roads and drainage as rainfall increases.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Nassir said the debate on substance abuse should move beyond politics and acknowledge its wider social roots, warning against generalisations about affected regions.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the governor said historical inequalities in land ownership had created tension, with many residents occupying land for decades while ownership documents are held by others.
Speaking on Tuesday at the Regional Highway Safety Investors Conference, 2026 in Mombasa, the Governor highlighted broader plans for integrated infrastructure, including roadside stations and smart monitoring.
ODM deputy leader Abdulswamad Nassir defended the party’s dialogue strategy at a Nairobi convention, urging unity behind new leader Oburu Oginga and insisting criticism will not derail ODM’s mission.
ODM delegates in Nairobi have confirmed Oburu Oginga as party leader and endorsed new deputy leaders, while dropping Senator Godfrey Osotsi, after ratifying National Governing Council resolutions.
The party also called on the National Treasury and Parliament to expedite funding for the reparations process.
The Governor said Ogeta’s appointment to the security docket was informed by his extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge accumulated over many years at different levels of engagement.
The Mombasa Governor said the region was engaging in sober and inclusive discussions guided by collective interests, stressing that Coast leaders are determined to move forward as one bloc.
According to the Mombasa Governor, ODM should collaborate with partners who have demonstrated respect and tolerance rather than align with those who have shown contempt and discrimination.
Addressing a packed town hall meeting in Mambrui, Magarini Constituency, Kilifi County, Nassir underscored the need for discipline, cohesion, and well-coordinated mobilisation, noting that ODM is facing heightened political competition in multiple regions.
A taskforce formed by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has recommended sweeping reforms after uncovering widespread malpractice that led to the building’s structural failure and its demolition by the Kenya Defence Forces.
The Kenya Red Cross confirmed the incidents occurred at Vidazini and Mnarani and Mutuni in Lamu, with several passengers rescued despite rough sea conditions.
Awiti expressed disappointment over what he termed as the silence and inaction of local leaders.
Nassir demanded answers, questioning the decision to centralize control over money meant for urgent repairs.
As search operations continued at the scene, the Mombasa County Government confirmed that two more individuals are still missing and are feared to be trapped beneath the debris.
Taking to his X account, Governor Nassir said the recovery followed close collaboration between the bereaved family and the county teams.
Nassir expressed his heartfelt support to the bereaved family and assured them of his unwavering commitment to ensuring the body is found and the family attains closure.
The collapse claimed the life of Yusuf Abdi, who was last seen entering the building just before it gave way.