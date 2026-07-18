Sports
Tusker FC eye CECAFA glory to spark KPL title comeback
Tusker secured a place in the tournament after Sudanese side Al Merrikh withdrew, handing the Kenyan club an unexpected chance to test themselves against some of the region's top teams.
Tusker secured a place in the tournament after Sudanese side Al Merrikh withdrew, handing the Kenyan club an unexpected chance to test themselves against some of the region's top teams.
The experienced defender completed his move to the Brewers on Monday after successfully passing his medical and signing a deal with the Ruaraka-based club. On Tuesday, he penned an emotional farewell message to Kenya Police, thanking the club for its support during his three-year stay.