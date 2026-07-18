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Radio Generation Kenya

Abud Omar

Abud bids farewell to Kenya Police after sealing Tusker return
Sports

Abud bids farewell to Kenya Police after sealing Tusker return

The experienced defender completed his move to the Brewers on Monday after successfully passing his medical and signing a deal with the Ruaraka-based club. On Tuesday, he penned an emotional farewell message to Kenya Police, thanking the club for its support during his three-year stay.

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