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Kenya’s 1998 Bomb Blast: 28 Years On
The attack, later linked to al-Qaeda, happened alongside a similar blast in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
The attack, later linked to al-Qaeda, happened alongside a similar blast in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
An Al Qaeda-linked jihadist group active in West Africa's Sahel region has blocked fuel imports since September, attacking convoys of tankers and creating a shortage that forced schools and businesses to shut.
The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made for “showing support for a proscribed organization,” with one individual also detained for common assault.
The attackers, labelled “mercenaries” by Niger’s defence ministry, struck near the Mali border in one of the deadliest assaults in recent months.