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Court stops Parliament from forwarding Constitution Amendment Bill for assent
The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to entrench three funds in the Constitution: NG-CDF, Senate Oversight Fund, and NGAAF
The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to entrench three funds in the Constitution: NG-CDF, Senate Oversight Fund, and NGAAF
Passaris lauded the initiative as a progressive move that prioritizes people over vehicles
The proposed bill, which is yet to be submitted for official publication, seeks to expand the Senate’s authority, particularly in the law-making process, the national budget, and oversight of key government appointments.