John Steenhuisen announces exit from DA leadership
Steenhuisen, who became DA leader in 2019, also serves as the country’s agriculture minister under President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Steenhuisen, who became DA leader in 2019, also serves as the country’s agriculture minister under President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mudavadi also addressed a recent court decision that questioned the legality of ANC’s merger with UDA. He brushed off the ruling, saying it had no practical effect on the political direction already taken by his supporters.
The statement, signed by Lamu County Governor and UDA 2nd Deputy Party Leader Issa Timamy, said the court decision touching on the alleged merger was no longer relevant.
Denar, nominated to the National Assembly after the 2022 General Election under the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party, was widely recognized for his diligence and integrity.
The unemployment rate climbed to 33.2% in April-June, up from 32.9% in the previous quarter, keeping the country among the highest globally in terms of joblessness.
The dispute began when US President Donald Trump criticized South Africa's new expropriation law.