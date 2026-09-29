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UDA sets October 8 for postponed Mombasa ward elections
According to a notice signed by NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura, voting will take place on Thursday, October 8, between 8am and 5pm.
According to a notice signed by NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura, voting will take place on Thursday, October 8, between 8am and 5pm.
The registration drive comes amid heightened political activity as parties begin laying the groundwork for 2027, with early organisation seen as key to managing competitive nominations and ensuring orderly internal elections.