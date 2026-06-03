Education and Career
Architects push for tougher dorm safety rules after deadly Utumishi fire
According to the proposals, no boarding facility should be approved unless it meets strict safety and evacuation standards set by relevant authorities.
According to the proposals, no boarding facility should be approved unless it meets strict safety and evacuation standards set by relevant authorities.
Ndege emphasized the importance of geotechnical data in guiding construction decisions.
“The sustainability of Nairobi’s future hinges on strict adherence to environmental safeguards,” the statement warned.