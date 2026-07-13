State releases Sh1.8 billion to support vulnerable households in eight counties
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
The reports provide an extensive record of natural assets found in the three counties and are expected to serve as a key reference in land-use planning, conservation, climate adaptation and future development decisions.
Under the programme, the government will roll out a Sh5 billion County Livestock Investment Company initiative that will target more than 350,000 pastoralists.
During his presentation, PS Harsama said the department requires Sh5.475 billion to run its programmes but has only been allocated Sh3.919 billion, leaving a gap of Sh1.556 billion.
Former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow said while every leader in Mandera, including county officials, has been appealing for assistance to support drought-stricken residents, the county government is now set to spend millions of shillings moving the celebrations.
KESSHA National Secretary Abdi Noor Haji revealed that 1,864 principals, senior principals, and chief principals had their promotions withdrawn despite having successfully gone through interviews.