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Kiambu doctors to resume duty after five-month standoff
The breakthrough came after the Council of Governors intervened to mediate between the county authorities and the union, guiding both parties to a resolution acceptable to all sides.
The breakthrough came after the Council of Governors intervened to mediate between the county authorities and the union, guiding both parties to a resolution acceptable to all sides.
In a statement, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah said the move is to allow broader participation, effective coordination, and meaningful engagement with all relevant stakeholders.
In a statement issued on Saturday, September 13, 2025, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah described the appointment as a “deliberate and timely step” toward strengthening Kenya’s health system.