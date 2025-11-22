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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Auditor

Auditor General warns revenue gaps, delayed procurement are fueling pending bills
News

Auditor General warns revenue gaps, delayed procurement are fueling pending bills

The Auditor General attributed the low absorption of 56.5% of the development budget by County Governments to unrealistic budget projections and delays in procurement processes. She said several other factors also disrupted implementation, including delays in exchequer releases, poor alignment between budget plans and cash flow, cuts introduced in Supplementary 1 Estimates, and instances of IFMIS downtime that affected operations.

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Auditor questions UDA’s Sh2 billion land claim
News

Auditor questions UDA’s Sh2 billion land claim

Since the 2022 General Election, UDA has been the biggest recipient of the PPF, drawing hundreds of millions annually based on its dominance in the National Assembly and Senate.For the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the party received Sh316.1 million, the highest allocation from the fund, followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which received Sh168.8 million.

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