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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bangkok

Boxing: Kenya sends four to Bangkok for Youth Olympics qualifier
Sports

Boxing: Kenya sends four to Bangkok for Youth Olympics qualifier

Speaking from the team’s training camp at the Mathare Police Depot in Nairobi on Thursday, national team head coach Benjamin Musa admitted that the team had little time to prepare for the competition, noting that the magnitude of the tournament required more extensive training. Only winners at the event will secure tickets to the Youth Olympics in Dakar.

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22 dead, 55 injured as crane collapses onto train in Thailand
Global Affairs

22 dead, 55 injured as crane collapses onto train in Thailand

The accident took place in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province when the Special Express Train No. 21, traveling from capital Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, was passing through the area and a large construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages.

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Thailand’s Queen Emerita Sirikit dies at 93
Global Affairs

Thailand’s Queen Emerita Sirikit dies at 93

Following her death, King Vajiralongkorn directed the royal household to arrange a state funeral. Her body will be placed on display at the Grand Palace’s Dusit Thorne Hall in Bangkok, while the royal family will observe a year of mourning.

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