Panic and chaos as Bangkok nightclub fire leaves 28 dead
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
The blaze started near the stage of the bar in the popular Chatuchak district, then spread rapidly, cutting power and engulfing the room with smoke, eyewitnesses say.
Official records indicate that one Kenyan was rescued from Cambodia in 2023, but between February and June 2026 alone, 360 Kenyans were repatriated from the country.
Speaking from the team’s training camp at the Mathare Police Depot in Nairobi on Thursday, national team head coach Benjamin Musa admitted that the team had little time to prepare for the competition, noting that the magnitude of the tournament required more extensive training. Only winners at the event will secure tickets to the Youth Olympics in Dakar.
The accident took place in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province when the Special Express Train No. 21, traveling from capital Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, was passing through the area and a large construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages.
Following her death, King Vajiralongkorn directed the royal household to arrange a state funeral. Her body will be placed on display at the Grand Palace’s Dusit Thorne Hall in Bangkok, while the royal family will observe a year of mourning.
According to police estimates, more than 6,000 people had gathered by the afternoon at Victory Monument a key landmark in the capital.