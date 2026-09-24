Top 10 Banks In Kenya by Accounts Below Sh500,000
By December 2025, Kenya had 788,853 deposit accounts holding Sh500,000 or more
By December 2025, Kenya had 788,853 deposit accounts holding Sh500,000 or more
Under the suggested structure, earnings below Sh30,000 would not attract PAYE. Income between Sh30,001 and Sh50,000 would be taxed at 15 per cent, while those earning between Sh50,001 and Sh100,000 would pay 20 per cent. A rate of 25 per cent would apply to income from Sh100,001 to Sh400,000, with any amount above Sh400,000 taxed at 30 per cent.
Figures released by the Controller of Budget show that Nairobi County accounted for more than half of the outstanding debt, with total borrowings of Sh1.9 billion. The County Executive owed Sh1.5 billion, while the County Assembly had pending obligations amounting to Sh316.7 million by the close of the quarter.
The regulator confirmed that lenders have settled on varying benchmarks as they roll out the revised risk-based pricing model, meaning customers will now rely on different base rates depending on the bank.
With both AGII and APRA secretariats hosted in Nairobi, Kenya is set to play a central role in steering Africa’s green transformation.
A new report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the 14 microfinance banks (MFBs) under its supervision have been unable to expand lending, forcing them to sell loans to commercial banks while slowing down issuance of fresh credit in order to manage risk.
Three banks were also penalised for allowing an individual to own more than 25 per cent of the institution, in violation of Section 13 of the Banking Act.
The average interest rate charged by commercial banks on SME loans climbed from 15.5 percent in December 2022 to 16.4 percent in 2024.
Globally, KCB ranked 572nd among the top 1,000 banks, followed closely by Equity at 590. Co-op Bank appeared at position 864, with NCBA making the list at 924.