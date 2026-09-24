Business

Under the suggested structure, earnings below Sh30,000 would not attract PAYE. Income between Sh30,001 and Sh50,000 would be taxed at 15 per cent, while those earning between Sh50,001 and Sh100,000 would pay 20 per cent. A rate of 25 per cent would apply to income from Sh100,001 to Sh400,000, with any amount above Sh400,000 taxed at 30 per cent.