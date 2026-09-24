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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Banks

Banks seek PAYE overhaul to ease pressure on workers
Business

Banks seek PAYE overhaul to ease pressure on workers

Under the suggested structure, earnings below Sh30,000 would not attract PAYE. Income between Sh30,001 and Sh50,000 would be taxed at 15 per cent, while those earning between Sh50,001 and Sh100,000 would pay 20 per cent. A rate of 25 per cent would apply to income from Sh100,001 to Sh400,000, with any amount above Sh400,000 taxed at 30 per cent.

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County borrowing from banks rises to Sh3.2 billion
News

County borrowing from banks rises to Sh3.2 billion

Figures released by the Controller of Budget show that Nairobi County accounted for more than half of the outstanding debt, with total borrowings of Sh1.9 billion. The County Executive owed Sh1.5 billion, while the County Assembly had pending obligations amounting to Sh316.7 million by the close of the quarter.

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