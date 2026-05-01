Veteran gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka dies at 83
His family said he passed away on Friday evening after being rushed to the facility where he had served for many years, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
His family said he passed away on Friday evening after being rushed to the facility where he had served for many years, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The appointments come as Kenya Airways continues efforts to strengthen its governance and strategic leadership as the airline works toward long-term financial stability and growth in the competitive aviation sector.
Nyambura was among the fresh appointees brought into President William Ruto’s Cabinet following the Gen Z-led protests of 2024.
Ndungu, who previously served as Director of Road Asset and Corridor Management within KeNHA, was appointed Director General in October 2021.
The County Assembly has 21 days to vet the nominees. Meanwhile, the recruitment of her replacement at TSC remains suspended following a legal challenge.