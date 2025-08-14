Global Affairs
Dozens missing as two migrant boats capsize near Italy
The Red Cross, which manages Lampedusa’s migrant reception centre, confirmed that 56 men and four women survived the shipwreck.
The Red Cross, which manages Lampedusa’s migrant reception centre, confirmed that 56 men and four women survived the shipwreck.
Over 2,000 migrants reached Crete in recent days, with another 520 rescued off its coast early Wednesday
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, emergency teams responded to a distress call at around 3 pm local time.