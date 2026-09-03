Uber shuts down operations in Nigeria, Uganda with immediate effect
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
The companies said drivers’ earnings cannot be looked at through the price of an individual trip alone. They said the amount a driver makes is affected by the number of trips completed, the level of passenger demand, vehicle use and the costs involved in operating the vehicle.
The company said the move reflects Mombasa's distinctive transport culture, where tuk-tuks have long been a key part of daily travel alongside motorcycles and cars
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has rolled out a 10-year Courier Hailing Service Provider licence to cover companies offering courier services through digital platforms. Under the new category, firms will pay a Sh5,000 application fee, an initial licence fee of Sh100,000 and an annual operating fee of Sh100,000 or 0.4 percent of their annual gross turnover, whichever is higher.
Bolt Kenya General Manager Dimmy Kanyankole emphasized that the earnings reflect broader opportunities in the industry.
The firm is partnering with Driver Technologies, which offers an app that allows smartphones to function as dash cams, recording video from both angles at the same time.