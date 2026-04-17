Sports
Five Kenyan runners blocked from switching allegiance to Turkey
According to Jamaican journalist Kayron Raynor, Turkey is considering an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the decision.
According to Jamaican journalist Kayron Raynor, Turkey is considering an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the decision.
Among those affected are Kenyan stars Brigid Kosgei, Ronald Kwemoi and Brian Kibor, as well as Catherine Relin Amanang’ole and Nelvin Jepkemboi.
Kenya’s Kosgei ran the seventh-fastest time in history and the second-quickest performance of her career to regain a title she claimed in 2021.