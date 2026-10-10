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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bundibugyo ebolavirus

PS Mary Muthoni
Health and Wellness

Ebola alert: 10 in quarantine as Kenya tracks 57 contacts

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, who chaired a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Health headquarters on Wednesday, said the country remained alert, with health officers activated nationwide to ensure a timely response to any suspected case.

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