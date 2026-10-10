Ebola death toll in DRC reaches 4,205 as new cases emerge near Uganda
The World Health Organization (WHO), in an update issued on October 8, reported 33 new cases in Ituri and 30 in North Kivu during the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The World Health Organization (WHO), in an update issued on October 8, reported 33 new cases in Ituri and 30 in North Kivu during the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Okwayo said Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) needed stronger systems for sharing health data in real time to detect and contain diseases before they crossed borders.
The organisation said any emergency measures introduced in response to the case must be “lawful, necessary, proportionate, time-bound, and non-discriminatory”, citing lessons Kenya and other countries learned during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, who chaired a stakeholder meeting at the Ministry of Health headquarters on Wednesday, said the country remained alert, with health officers activated nationwide to ensure a timely response to any suspected case.
The society said its safe and dignified burial teams, community engagement teams and community-based surveillance volunteers were supporting the national response under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.
In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said it is working with the Ministry of Health, Port Health Services and other relevant authorities to identify and manage passengers and crew who may have been in contact with the individual.
Congo Ebola outbreak nears 3,000 cases as death toll tops 1,300
According to Health CS Duale, the Ministry of Health activated the national Ebola Incident Management System on May 20 as part of efforts to strengthen readiness in the event of a possible outbreak.