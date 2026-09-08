DCI arrests man over alleged incitement against Burundian nationals
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
In a statement issued on Monday, the authority said the pedestrians were arrested during an ongoing operation targeting people who ignore pedestrian infrastructure and instead cross busy highways, an offence that disrupts traffic flow and exposes road users to serious danger.
Testifying under the pseudonym KAV under the Witness Protection Programme, the witness said they were hired for what they believed was a routine motorcycle transport assignment after receiving instructions from a known contact.
The utility says supply has resumed in Buruburu, Dandora, Kariobangi and parts of Mathare, while repair teams continue working on distribution lines in Kiambiu and Korogocho to fully stabilise services.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, police said the discovery was made during a well-coordinated sting operation conducted on October 6, 2025 by officers from the Nairobi Region Command.