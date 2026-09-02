Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CAIPs

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning
News

Kindiki orders eight counties to fast-track industrial parks for commissioning

Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises

By
Kindiki lauds county funding and calls for El Niño preparedness
Counties

Kindiki lauds county funding and calls for El Niño preparedness

Speaking on Monday during the 30th Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) Ordinary Session at the Official Residence in Nairobi, Kindiki said the timely payments would allow counties to continue funding services without facing disruptions caused by delayed funds.

By