Kindiki: Eight industrial parks to open by December
Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Karen aimed at addressing bottlenecks that had delayed the completion, commissioning and operationalisation of the parks.
Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Karen aimed at addressing bottlenecks that had delayed the completion, commissioning and operationalisation of the parks.
Kindiki, who chaired a special CAIPs status review meeting in Karen, Nairobi, on August 26, 2026, said the industrial parks would play a key role in Kenya’s industrialisation agenda by enabling counties to aggregate agricultural produce, undertake value addition and develop cottage industries with the potential to expand into larger manufacturing enterprises
Speaking on Monday during the 30th Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) Ordinary Session at the Official Residence in Nairobi, Kindiki said the timely payments would allow counties to continue funding services without facing disruptions caused by delayed funds.
Speaking on Thursday, during signing of the Agreement on Establishment of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks ceremony at the State House, he said all 34 counties have committed to co-funding and urged focus on operationalising facilities to support small-scale industries and local manufacturing growth.
The CS told senators that the programme, which is intended to spur industrialisation at the county level through value addition and aggregation, had initially received Sh4.7 billion in the 2023/2024 financial year.