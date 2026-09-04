Politics
UDA sets September 26 for ward-level grassroots elections in three counties
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
As of August 20, 2026, a total of 2,936,516 Kenyans had registered as voters. The commission projects the register to reach approximately 28.5 million voters by the 2027 election, compared with 22.1 million registered voters in 2022.