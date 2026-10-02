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Raila’s memory to shine across Kenya in nationwide candle-lighting
In Nairobi, the main gathering will be held at Uhuru Park, with activities beginning at 3pm before the candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm.
In Nairobi, the main gathering will be held at Uhuru Park, with activities beginning at 3pm before the candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm.
The ceremony will launch a series of activities planned under the banner Mwezi wa Baba, with Kenyans expected to come together throughout October to remember Raila and reflect on his life and legacy.