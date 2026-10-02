Raila’s memory to shine across Kenya in nationwide candle-lighting

Kenyans and friends of Kenya living abroad will on Friday gather in different locations to remember former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, as the country begins a month-long programme marking one year since his death.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has organised a nationwide candle-lighting ceremony scheduled for 6pm East Africa Time on October 2, 2026. The event will open a series of activities planned under the theme “Mwezi wa Baba”, dedicated to the memory of the former ODM leader.

In Nairobi, the main gathering will be held at Uhuru Park, with activities beginning at 3pm before the candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm.

Other designated venues include Kisumu Central Square, Treasury Square in Mombasa, William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok and Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County.

ODM has also listed Kanamkemer Roundabout in Turkana, Kajiado town, Posta Grounds in Migori, Homa Bay town, Kakamega town and Busia Bus Park among the locations for the ceremony.

In Vihiga County, candle-lighting events will take place in Mbale and Luanda, while other venues include Nakuru Central Business District, Kilifi town, Kiambu town, Kisii Central Roundabout, Wajir town, Garissa town and Nyamira town.

The party said more venues could be announced as preparations for the commemorations continue.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who serves as ODM chairperson, called on Kenyans in the country and abroad to take part in the tribute throughout October.

“This evening, Kenyans and friends across the globe will light a candle in honour and respect for BABA, remembering him throughout this month of October,” Wanga said.

Odinga died on October 15, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in India. He was 80 years old.

His death ended a political career that had stretched across several decades and included opposition politics, government service and the push for constitutional change.

Odinga served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 in the coalition government formed following the disputed 2007 presidential election.

He was also a leading voice in Kenya’s constitutional reform process and was closely linked to the development of the devolved system of government.

He founded and led ODM for about 20 years and became one of Kenya’s most widely recognised political leaders.

Following his death, tributes across the country centred on his political journey, public service and contribution to Kenya’s democratic development.

Wanga also spoke about Odinga’s connection with the Legio Maria Church, saying the former prime minister had maintained a long relationship with the church and its members.

“The late Raila Amolo Odinga shared a profound and long-standing connection with the Legio Maria Church. The Church itself has described him as a ‘distinguished son of Kenya, a true African statesman, and a gallant servant of the people’,” she said.

According to Wanga, Legio Maria members remembered Odinga for regularly attending their gatherings and at times wearing the church’s sacred attire as a gesture of support.

“The Legio Maria faithful fondly recall how BABA would often grace their gatherings, at times wearing their sacred attire as a sign of solidarity with God’s people,” Wanga maintained.

She further recalled his role in efforts to settle disagreements within the church, saying he worked to stop leadership disputes from dividing its members and promoted unity between different factions.

“He was also a peacemaker within the Church, stepping in to mediate leadership disputes that threatened to divide the faithful, and advocating for unity among the factions,” she added.

Wanga said Odinga’s relationship with the church was also reflected in his respect for its beliefs and spiritual practices.

“His respect for the Church and its spiritual convictions was evident to all who knew him,” she said.

Friday’s candle-lighting marks the first major event in ODM’s October programme.

The party plans to hold additional memorial activities in various parts of the country during the month. On October 9, a major gathering is scheduled for Kakamega, bringing together supporters from Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties.

The programme will then move to Garissa and the Coast region before activities are held in Kajiado and Turkana.

The ODM-organised programme is expected to end in Nairobi on October 31.

A separate family-led international candle-lighting ceremony has also been announced by the Raila Amolo Odinga Memorial National Steering Committee.

The event will be held at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo on October 14, where Odinga was buried beside his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The various events planned during October will offer different platforms for Kenyans and friends of the country abroad to remember Odinga, with the candle-lighting ceremonies opening a month dedicated to his memory.

“In this month of October, BABA, we honour his legacy of faith, unity, and service to the nation. May the light of these candles reflect the enduring flame of his memory in our hearts,” Wanga concluded.