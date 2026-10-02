Raila’s memory to shine across Kenya in nationwide candle-lighting
In Nairobi, the main gathering will be held at Uhuru Park, with activities beginning at 3pm before the candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm.
In Nairobi, the main gathering will be held at Uhuru Park, with activities beginning at 3pm before the candle-lighting ceremony at 6pm.
Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, aged 80, bringing to an end a political career that spanned several decades and saw him become one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures.
The ceremony will launch a series of activities planned under the banner Mwezi wa Baba, with Kenyans expected to come together throughout October to remember Raila and reflect on his life and legacy.
The nationwide programme will open with a candle-lighting ceremony on October 2 at 6pm, with Kenyans encouraged to light candles wherever they are, either individually or in organised groups.