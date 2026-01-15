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Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea: How first-leg win affects Carabao Cup hopes
Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, ending a poor two-legged record but leaving regrets after surrendering a two-goal lead.
Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, ending a poor two-legged record but leaving regrets after surrendering a two-goal lead.
Slot made wholesale changes, handing starts to youngsters and fringe players while resting names who have carried Liverpool this season.
Introduced as a second-half sub to inject energy and calm the attack, the 22-year-old was instead shown two yellow cards inside 26 minutes.
Arsenal fielded a strong side and got the job done professionally. New signing Eberechi Eze opened his account for the Gunners before Leandro Trossard wrapped up the win late on.