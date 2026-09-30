Exclusives
Njiru: Political coalitions should not end when presidents take office
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Speaking on Sunday, Bishop Kodia said political leaders must put aside personal interests and focus on Kenyans’ needs, including accountability in the use of public funds and government programmes.