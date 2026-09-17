Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly to leave role after selling ownership stake
The Premier League club announced the transition on Wednesday, with the US private equity firm acquiring "full control of the club".
The Premier League club announced the transition on Wednesday, with the US private equity firm acquiring "full control of the club".
The 2026-27 English football season begins with major timing changes aimed at reducing stoppages. Here’s what’s new: five-second countdowns, 10-second substitutions, a one-minute injury treatment requirement, and a penalty involving outfield players when play is stopped for a goalkeeper incident.
Bates took over Chelsea in 1982 after buying the club for just £1 while it was playing in the old Second Division. Along with the purchase, he inherited debts of £1.5 million and began rebuilding both the club's finances and its standing on the pitch.
New manager Liam Rosenior, who had overseen four straight league wins, admitted his side lacked the focus to see out the game.
Chelsea have warned supporters travelling to Naples after two fans were injured and taken to hospital, urging extreme caution and strict adherence to official shuttle and police-escorted travel plans.
From blockbuster bids for Mohamed Salah and Vinícius Júnior to a scramble for rising English midfield talent, the market is alive with drama, strategy, and headline-grabbing targets.
With one Champions League group match left, Arsenal and Bayern are through but most clubs still fight for last-16 spots and play-offs. Here’s how the final matchday shapes the knockout map.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, ending a poor two-legged record but leaving regrets after surrendering a two-goal lead.
Liam Rosenior takes over a struggling Chelsea side sitting eighth, facing discipline issues, fan scepticism and erratic form as he targets a return to Champions League football.
Enzo Fernández’s 94th-minute equaliser at the Etihad denied Manchester City a ninth straight home league win, widening Arsenal’s Premier League lead to six points and exposing City’s growing injury and form concerns.
Kenyan darts standout David Munyua has received a special invitation from Chelsea FC to visit Stamford Bridge, honouring his lifelong support and recent sporting success on the global stage.
It was the kind of match that reminded everyone why the Premier League sells itself better than any league on the planet.
What began as a promising night for Enzo Maresca’s side, Joao Pedro’s VAR-awarded opener had put them ahead, ended in heartbreak as Atalanta’s relentless pressure and a dramatic finish rewrote the script at the Gewiss Stadium
Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur each arrive at the midseason crossroads with distinct problems to solve; tactical gaps, injury concerns and underperforming signings that could define the title race and the hunt for European glory.
The 17-year-old defender, who arrived at Chelsea’s academy alongside his younger brother Iago Silva when his father moved to London in 2020, has steadily climbed the ranks and now takes the next step in a family story steeped in footballing pedigree.
With Chelsea already ahead and Barcelona reduced to ten men, the 18-year-old produced a moment of pure, electric brilliance that silenced the pre-match narrative and sent the home crowd into rapture.
Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived amid fanfare and expectation; Wirtz for an initial £100m (rising to £116m) and Isak for a club-record £125m (potentially £130m with add-ons).
Adeyemi’s pace and directness are thought to suit the Gunners’ front line and their high-octane style.
Hazard’s artistry often leaned on theatrical single moments of magic; Doku’s performance married that flair to relentless work‑rate in duels and a sharper statistical footprint.
What the league table whispers, the performance screams it’s still uncertain whether Thomas Frank’s side are headed anywhere worthwhile.
A 0.05 xG for a full 90 minutes is brutal in its simplicity; it says Tottenham’s entire attacking output had roughly a 5% chance of producing a single goal.
Introduced as a second-half sub to inject energy and calm the attack, the 22-year-old was instead shown two yellow cards inside 26 minutes.
The 22-year-old England international has emerged as one of the most coveted young playmakers in England.
The Blues became the first side in Champions League history to boast three different teenage scorers in one match as a chaotic first half blew the game wide open and the youngsters never looked back.
"I was wrong (about Palmer). Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks," Maresca told reporters on Friday.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to trigger a dramatic plot twist by meeting Harry Kane’s €60 million release clause and matching the wages needed to bring the striker back from Bayern Munich.
James suffered the injury in Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday.
They chanted his name loudly on three occasions during his new club Benfica's 1-0 Champions League defeat. At one stage in the second half he was being serenaded by the Matthew Harding Stand at one end and the Shed at the other.
"For me, personally, Mourinho is a legend for this club. And in Italy, he's a legend for Inter Milan where he won the Champions League," Chelsea's Italian coach Enzo Maresca told reporters on Monday.