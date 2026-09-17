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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Chelsea FC

Former Chelsea and Leeds owner Ken Bates dies aged 94
Sports

Former Chelsea and Leeds owner Ken Bates dies aged 94

Bates took over Chelsea in 1982 after buying the club for just £1 while it was playing in the old Second Division. Along with the purchase, he inherited debts of £1.5 million and began rebuilding both the club's finances and its standing on the pitch.

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De Ketelaere’s late strike sinks Chelsea
Sports

De Ketelaere’s late strike sinks Chelsea

What began as a promising night for Enzo Maresca’s side, Joao Pedro’s VAR-awarded opener had put them ahead, ended in heartbreak as Atalanta’s relentless pressure and a dramatic finish rewrote the script at the Gewiss Stadium

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The EPL title. PHOTO/SportsBoom
Sports

January countdown: The big six’s transfer to-do list

Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur each arrive at the midseason crossroads with distinct problems to solve; tactical gaps, injury concerns and underperforming signings that could define the title race and the hunt for European glory.

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Isago Silva signs professional contract with Chelsea
Sports

Isago Silva signs professional contract with Chelsea

The 17-year-old defender, who arrived at Chelsea’s academy alongside his younger brother Iago Silva when his father moved to London in 2020, has steadily climbed the ranks and now takes the next step in a family story steeped in footballing pedigree.

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Premier League’s costliest signings revisted
Sports

Premier League’s costliest signings revisted

Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived amid fanfare and expectation; Wirtz for an initial £100m (rising to £116m) and Isak for a club-record £125m (potentially £130m with add-ons).

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