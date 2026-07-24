Sports
Former KPL veteran coach Abdallah Juma passes on
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
The Cabinet Secretary rejected claims suggesting the process lacked openness.
He expressed strong support for the government’s plan to lease out State-owned sugar mills.