Infographics
World’s Most and Least Climate-Resilient Cities
The index assessed 72 major cities based on exposure to floods, extreme heat and drought, as well as their infrastructure and ability to adapt
The index assessed 72 major cities based on exposure to floods, extreme heat and drought, as well as their infrastructure and ability to adapt
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said ICE had been trying to arrest the man, but he resisted and drove towards the group. An agent was then dragged along by his vehicle.
JB Pritzker said there is no emergency that justifies the National Guard being sent to Illinois and the US president is "attempting to manufacture a crisis