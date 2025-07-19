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Thunderstorms, cold mornings expected in several counties, says Kenya met
Counties around the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are expected to experience heavy afternoon showers, with thunderstorms likely to accompany the rainfall.
Counties around the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are expected to experience heavy afternoon showers, with thunderstorms likely to accompany the rainfall.
Coastal counties such as Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, along with coastal parts of Tana River, will experience similar conditions.
On the other hand, parts of North-eastern and North-western Kenya will remain dry and hot during the day. T