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NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public remarks
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
Gachagua had on August 9 objected to Kindiki repeatedly calling him his brother and questioned the respect shown to him by his successor, particularly in light of the circumstances surrounding his exit from the Deputy President’s office.
Speaking in an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday night, Museiya clarified the status of national park revenue distribution, noting that there has been no clamor from governors to change ownership of national parks.