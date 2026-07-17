News
New EACC rules put civil servants’ family wealth under scrutiny
One of the biggest changes requires public officers to declare the financial details of their spouses, including those they have separated from.
One of the biggest changes requires public officers to declare the financial details of their spouses, including those they have separated from.
National Integrity Alliance, made up of Transparency International Kenya, Kenya Human Rights Commission, The Institute of Social Accountability, and Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, said the findings point to serious concerns but stressed that the process must continue through lawful action.
EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud issued the warning during a capacity-building forum for members of the Bungoma County Assembly Service Board and the Committee on Powers and Privileges held in Kisumu.