Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Consumer Protection

Court blocks 438% interest charge on digital loan
Corridors of Justice

Court blocks 438% interest charge on digital loan

The dispute arose after Zenka Digital Limited advanced Benson Njeru a Sh76,000 loan in September 2024, with the money expected to be repaid within one month. Under the agreement, the total amount payable at the end of the loan period stood at Sh103,360.

By
NTSA explains why instant traffic fines cannot be paid online
News

NTSA explains why instant traffic fines cannot be paid online

Under the system, a motorist who commits an offence such as speeding or running a red light receives an SMS detailing the violation, where it occurred, the amount payable and the period within which the fine should be settled. Those who fail to pay within seven days risk facing penalties and restrictions.

By
Sh390.8 million paid to victims of failed insurance firms
Business

Sh390.8 million paid to victims of failed insurance firms

Figures released by the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) show that 2,146 claims were paid during the financial year ending March 31, 2026, bringing relief to thousands of former customers whose insurers either collapsed or were unable to meet their obligations.

By
Meta sued by U.S. Virgin Islands over profiting from scam ads
Technology

Meta sued by U.S. Virgin Islands over profiting from scam ads

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix, cites a recent Reuters investigation and alleges Meta projected that about 10% of its 2024 revenue—roughly $16 billion—would come from ads linked to scams, illegal gambling, and banned products, while misleading the public about its safety efforts.

By