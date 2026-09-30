CBK licenses 29 more digital lenders as regulated providers hit 281
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
The new licences were issued under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, following the approval of 25 digital credit providers announced by CBK in July.
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
Lula signed the provisional order on Friday, introducing measures that "prohibits all sports betting and online casinos".
The systems typically use a SIM-enabled device connected to a licensed public mobile network to transmit an alarm signal when an intrusion or other emergency is detected
According to the authority, only part of the illicit alcohol market involves counterfeit products. Other illegal products include alcohol affected by tax evasion, smuggled drinks, substandard and adulterated products, unlicensed artisanal alcohol and surrogate alcohol.
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Speaking on the operation on Thursday, ACA Regional Manager for Western and Nyanza Tom Muteti linked the spread of counterfeit building supplies to structural failures and building collapses reported in different parts of the country.
The companies said drivers’ earnings cannot be looked at through the price of an individual trip alone. They said the amount a driver makes is affected by the number of trips completed, the level of passenger demand, vehicle use and the costs involved in operating the vehicle.
Members of Parliament also raised concerns over allegations that some auctioneers enlist goons and other unauthorised individuals to intimidate or overpower people while executing warrants.
The Legal Metrology Bill, 2026, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, seeks to repeal the Weights and Measures Act and replace it with a new system for regulating weighing and measuring equipment used in business.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, KeNHA said it had become aware of fake employment contract letters being circulated by fraudsters who were misleading unsuspecting members of the public into believing they had secured jobs with the authority.
If approved, the amendments would reduce the period before a lender can begin enforcing a loan secured by affordable housing property from 90 days to 45 days. The notice period before a lender exercises the statutory power of sale would also be cut from 40 days to 20 days.
The dispute arose after Zenka Digital Limited advanced Benson Njeru a Sh76,000 loan in September 2024, with the money expected to be repaid within one month. Under the agreement, the total amount payable at the end of the loan period stood at Sh103,360.
The authority said the fake accounts are being operated by scammers attempting to mislead members of the public into believing they are legitimate NTSA customer support channels.
The latest approvals, announced on Tuesday under Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act, come three months after CBK licensed 32 digital lenders in April 2026. The regulator said the move is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that digital lenders comply with legal requirements while safeguarding the interests of borrowers.
The Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025, now before the National Assembly, proposes far-reaching changes to the way saccos are regulated. One of its key proposals is to allow members to claim protected deposits from the Deposit Guarantee Fund once a sacco's licence or authorisation has been revoked.
If the court declines to halt the implementation, Awino wants all bills issued under the contested tariff placed in a separate account and subjected to adjustment, credit or refund should the petition ultimately succeed.
Several EU countries, including Denmark and Greece, have pushed for similar restrictions, prompting Brussels to consider a range of options, including age limits, restrictions on specific online features and tighter rules for platforms used by children.
The Gambling Control (Conduct of Gambling Operations) Regulations, 2026, require all licensed betting operators to install automated systems that reject deposits made by self-excluded gamblers for the entire period of their exclusion.
Under the system, a motorist who commits an offence such as speeding or running a red light receives an SMS detailing the violation, where it occurred, the amount payable and the period within which the fine should be settled. Those who fail to pay within seven days risk facing penalties and restrictions.
Figures released by the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) show that 2,146 claims were paid during the financial year ending March 31, 2026, bringing relief to thousands of former customers whose insurers either collapsed or were unable to meet their obligations.
Under the plan, the Authority will roll out the Anti-Counterfeit Security Device, a digital mark that will be fixed on designated products and can be verified in real time using mobile phones or scanning equipment.
In a statement on Sunday, COFEK said the situation is already evident in parts of the country, with “poisonous residues found in soils, market vegetables and waterways near Kisumu and Naivasha,” raising concerns over the safety of produce reaching consumers.
The regulator says the probe aims to protect consumers, noting that mattresses are essential goods used by millions of households across the country.
The rules are expected to strengthen financial stability, improve investor trust, and position Kenya in line with global standards.
The case arose from a complaint lodged by ASL Limited on October 5, 2024, alleging unfair treatment in the management and renewal of its credit facilities.
The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix, cites a recent Reuters investigation and alleges Meta projected that about 10% of its 2024 revenue—roughly $16 billion—would come from ads linked to scams, illegal gambling, and banned products, while misleading the public about its safety efforts.
Kenya has launched a 2025–2028 financial inclusion strategy, a new sector plan and a Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code to expand access, protect consumers and close funding gaps nationwide.