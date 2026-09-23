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Ruto calls for stronger climate financing as Africa pushes for common COP31 position
The President insisted that Africa must remain active in global climate negotiations and demand implementation of commitments made by developed countries.
The President insisted that Africa must remain active in global climate negotiations and demand implementation of commitments made by developed countries.
The announcement came during COP30 in Belem, Brazil, as the global community gathered in the heart of the Amazon to discuss climate action.