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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

COVID-19

Will the systems turn on? Ex-CBK governor reveals pressure that cost him five kilos
Business

Will the systems turn on? Ex-CBK governor reveals pressure that cost him five kilos

Njoroge, who served as the ninth governor of CBK, was speaking in an interview on Monday, August 10, 2026, as he reflected on the challenges he faced during his tenure. He returned to Kenya after spending about 20 years at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), having previously worked at the Ministry of Finance. His appointment brought him back to a country he said had changed considerably during his long absence.

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Lawyer: Why Sharon Otieno murder trial took nearly eight years
Corridors of Justice

Lawyer: Why Sharon Otieno murder trial took nearly eight years

He acknowledged public concerns over the length of the trial but maintained that the delay resulted from unavoidable procedural and practical challenges, including interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the judicial officers who presided over the case

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WHO launches first long-term strategy to manage Coronavirus threats
Health and Wellness

WHO launches first long-term strategy to manage Coronavirus threats

The 2025–2030 Strategic Plan for Coronavirus Disease Threat Management lays out steps for improving surveillance, early detection, preparedness and stronger health systems as the world continues to face ongoing COVID-19 infections and the continued risk posed by MERS and other coronaviruses.

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