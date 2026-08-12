IG Kanja puts police commanders on notice over officers’ misconduct
The IG directed senior officers to keep a close watch on their junior colleagues and deal with behaviour that goes against the standards of the police service.
The IG directed senior officers to keep a close watch on their junior colleagues and deal with behaviour that goes against the standards of the police service.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Dr Mutiso had requested an Uber ride for transport before she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain under active investigation.
According to police, the raid was mounted after investigators received information linking the premises to the handling of suspected stolen property. Officers moved in and recovered the electronic devices before arresting two suspects believed to be connected to the business.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the suspect was intercepted on Wednesday while travelling to Nairobi in an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal firearms trafficking.
Detectives, working alongside Kuria West officers, also recovered a Subaru Impreza, motorcycles, machinery and several mobile phones believed to be linked to ongoing investigations.
According to the National Police Service, officers from Malaba Police Station were conducting a routine patrol in the Roiko area of Malaba Town on June 28 when they flagged down a black Toyota Voxy, registration number KDQ 972M.
According to the examination results, two of the victims were strangled to death, three suffered severe blows to the head, one had fatal stab wounds to the abdomen, while two others could not be clearly examined because of how badly the bodies had decomposed.