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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cruise ship

Hope at Sea: MPs probe how Kenyans land cruise jobs
News

Hope at Sea: MPs probe how Kenyans land cruise jobs

Officials from Kenya Ports Authority said MSC’s presence reflects Kenya’s rising role in global maritime labour supply, with Dr Sudi Mwasinago noting growing opportunities for Kenyan workers in international shipping and hospitality.

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