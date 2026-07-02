WHO declares MV Hondius Hantavirus outbreak officially over
According to WHO, no additional cases have been reported since May 25, paving the way for the outbreak to be formally closed under international public health guidelines.
According to WHO, no additional cases have been reported since May 25, paving the way for the outbreak to be formally closed under international public health guidelines.
Officials from Kenya Ports Authority said MSC’s presence reflects Kenya’s rising role in global maritime labour supply, with Dr Sudi Mwasinago noting growing opportunities for Kenyan workers in international shipping and hospitality.
The incentive, introduced in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), is designed to improve the cruise-to-park experience through organised excursions to key destinations such as Tsavo East, Tsavo West, Amboseli National Park, and Kenya’s Marine Parks.
The newly completed port welcomed 249 international passengers, marking its formal entry into the global cruise circuit.