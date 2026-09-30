Sifuna proposes two-term ceiling for nominated leaders
The Senator differed with the proposal for a single term, saying two terms would provide a better balance between giving leaders time to serve and creating opportunities for others.
The Senator differed with the proposal for a single term, saying two terms would provide a better balance between giving leaders time to serve and creating opportunities for others.
On February 23, Passaris announced that she would vie for the Makadara MP position, saying the move would give her a chance to play a bigger role in the constituency's development.
Principal Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action Anne Wangombe acknowledged growing concern over what many perceive as the neglect of the “boy child” in policy frameworks.
The committee, chaired by nominated Senator Crystal Asige (vice chairperson), took several recruitment agencies to task over delayed deployments.
The Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare convened a session to respond to a petition by Beatrice Likwop, a Kenyan with invisible disabilities, who described how government plans have failed to translate into meaningful support.
It aims to curb misconduct by rogue matatu operators while promoting dignity, safety, and accessibility for all commuters.
The Persons with Disabilities Act, 2023, replaces the 21-year-old law that many disability rights groups have long criticised for being outdated.
The new law, sponsored by nominated Senator Crystal Asige, replaces the outdated Persons with Disabilities Act of 2003.