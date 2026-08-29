Khartoum curfew ends as Sudan pushes for return to normal life
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
In a security advisory issued on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the embassy confirmed that the government had lifted the curfew in Dar es Salaam, but noted that a heavy security presence and movement restrictions continue in several parts of the country.
Narok County Commissioner Kipketch Lotiatia said the conflict started as a row over electricity connections before escalating into blockades and full-scale fighting.
The current review targets the March 2025 Kakuma-Kalobeyei curfew and the February 2023 Kainuk-Maliza Uhalifu order. If implemented, the curfew hours will be extended to between 10 pm and 4 am.