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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Customer service

Businesses to pay Sh0.52 for WhatsApp customer service messages
Business

Businesses to pay Sh0.52 for WhatsApp customer service messages

The company will charge Sh0.52 for every delivered message sent through WhatsApp Business, with the new fee taking effect on October 1. The charge is equivalent to $0.0040 per message and will apply to utility messages sent by businesses while the 24-hour customer service window is still open.

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SHA sets clear process for reversing incorrect M-Pesa health contributions
Health and Wellness

SHA sets clear process for reversing incorrect M-Pesa health contributions

In the public notice, the authority outlined the necessary steps for individuals who have inadvertently made incorrect premium payments. To facilitate the refund, claimants must submit three documents: a copy of the M-Pesa statement reflecting the erroneous payment, a copy of a National ID, Alien ID, or passport, and a signed letter addressed to SHA’s CEO, requesting the refund.

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