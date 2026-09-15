Kenya Airports Authority breaks silence on viral JKIA phone incident
According to the authority, passengers may be required to produce identification and complete the relevant documentation before recovered items can be handed over to them.
According to the authority, passengers may be required to produce identification and complete the relevant documentation before recovered items can be handed over to them.
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier apologised for the disruption and said its teams were working with aviation authorities and relevant airport stakeholders to minimise the impact on travellers.
The company will charge Sh0.52 for every delivered message sent through WhatsApp Business, with the new fee taking effect on October 1. The charge is equivalent to $0.0040 per message and will apply to utility messages sent by businesses while the 24-hour customer service window is still open.
Kenya Power says customer behaviour has already shifted strongly towards digital channels, with about five million interactions now recorded every month through its online platforms, including bill payments, fault reporting, and receipt access.
In the public notice, the authority outlined the necessary steps for individuals who have inadvertently made incorrect premium payments. To facilitate the refund, claimants must submit three documents: a copy of the M-Pesa statement reflecting the erroneous payment, a copy of a National ID, Alien ID, or passport, and a signed letter addressed to SHA’s CEO, requesting the refund.