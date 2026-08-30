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MPs push for digital hubs to create jobs for youth
The committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, made the call during an inspection of digital hubs in Kilifi and Likoni constituencies on August 29, 2026.
The committee, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, made the call during an inspection of digital hubs in Kilifi and Likoni constituencies on August 29, 2026.
In his ruling, the Speaker said the House would allow the attire on this occasion because Parliament had previously permitted a similar display during another by-election swearing-in.