Court clears USIU graduation as Masengeli bid to halt ceremony fails
The court focused on whether Masengeli had shown that he had a legitimate expectation of graduating with the cohort due to complete their studies on September 26.
The court focused on whether Masengeli had shown that he had a legitimate expectation of graduating with the cohort due to complete their studies on September 26.
Masengeli represented the Inspector-General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS), Douglas Kanja, during the visit, which came a day after the killings of Boma Location Chief Abdifatah Ghani and Hulugho Primary School teacher Peter Musili.
The mission, which included on-the-ground evaluations, intelligence briefings, and inter-agency coordination meetings, comes against a backdrop of heightened threats from terrorism
This fresh momentum was highlighted during a high-level tour of a newly identified training site in Igembe North, Meru County.