Politics
Ngunjiri Wambugu put on the spot as Jubilee launches disciplinary case
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
The Council said the rules are meant to balance the constitutional right of media practitioners to participate in politics with the need to maintain accuracy, fairness, impartiality, professional conduct and editorial independence.