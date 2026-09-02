World’s Safest & Dangerous Cities: 2026 Ranking
At the same time, Caracas in Venezuela and Johannesburg in South Africa were ranked the most dangerous cities
At the same time, Caracas in Venezuela and Johannesburg in South Africa were ranked the most dangerous cities
The decision comes after reports of M23 defying aspects of the Washington peace agreement signed on December 4, 2025, with Rwanda accused of violations that cast doubt on the deal’s implementation, despite U.S. promises to enforce it.
According to sources close to the negotiations in Doha, both Israeli and Palestinian delegates remain sharply divided, despite ongoing indirect talks over a U.S.-proposed 60-day truce.
Last week, a source revealed that representatives from the Congolese government and the M23 rebels held a discreet meeting in Doha, marking the first such encounter in years.