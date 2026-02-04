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Dusit D2 terror convict’s bail bid opposed, court sets February mention
Prosecutors argue the gravity of terrorism offences and public safety concerns outweigh his medical and family grounds for release pending appeal.
Prosecutors argue the gravity of terrorism offences and public safety concerns outweigh his medical and family grounds for release pending appeal.
The court also noted that a third suspect in the case had earlier entered a plea agreement and was convicted in January 2025.
The prosecution’s case was strengthened by evidence from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which tracked multiple Facebook accounts used to coordinate the DusitD2 attack.