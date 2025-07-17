Education and Career
New report reveals gaps in ECDE access as thousands of children skip foundational learning
Mandera and Marsabit counties recorded the highest levels of exclusion at 51.4 percent and 33.3 percent, respectively.
Mandera and Marsabit counties recorded the highest levels of exclusion at 51.4 percent and 33.3 percent, respectively.
This transition aims to enhance data management and improve efficiency within the education sector.
TSC boss Macharia blamed the shortfall on inadequate budgetary support.