News_RGK
Egypt through to round of 32 but Salah injury raises concern
The injury scare has left Egypt waiting for a detailed medical assessment ahead of the knockout stage, with coach Hossam Hassan expressing hope that the problem is not serious.
The injury scare has left Egypt waiting for a detailed medical assessment ahead of the knockout stage, with coach Hossam Hassan expressing hope that the problem is not serious.
AFCON’s Round of 16 continues on Monday in Agadir and Fès as Egypt face Benin and Nigeria meet Mozambique, with two more quarter-final places and major reputations on the line.